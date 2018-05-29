Police return to homicide scene

Salisbury Police went door to door on Tuesday morning to try and gather new information in the homicide case involving Michael Duren Faulk.

Faulk, 44, was found shot to death on the driveway of a house in the 500 block of N. Shaver St. on Monday morning. A neighbor heard gunshots and found Faulk just after 2:00 am.

Police say Faulk had been riding his bicycle on N. Shaver when he was shot. Faulk lived nearby on W. Cemetery St.

Anyone with information on the case may be submit a tip online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/, or by calling Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.