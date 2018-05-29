Tyson chicken truck overturns, closes part of Hwy 16 in Alexande - | WBTV Charlotte

Tyson chicken truck overturns, closes part of Hwy 16 in Alexander County

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A Tyson chicken truck overturned in Taylorsville Tuesday morning, closing down part of Highway 16.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on NC-16 northbound near Vashti Road.

Alexander County communications says Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

There's no word on injuries or what may have caused the crash. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly