Person killed Gaston County railroad tracks crash identified

The person killed in a crash in Gaston County Tuesday morning has been identified by officials as 58-year-old Richard Green.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on Hickory Grove Road in Stanley near McAdenville, where a 1996 Chevy pickup truck crashed onto the railroad tracks. Troopers say calls on the crash came in around 8:50 a.m., but they believe the crash happened around 2:30-3 a.m. A passerby reportedly noticed tracks along the grass and slowed down.

Green was pronounced dead on scene, troopers say.

Speed, alcohol, and drugs appear to be contributing factors, according to troopers. It's estimated the vehicle was traveling 60 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

Hickory Grove Road was shut down in both directions near Pepper Lane for a time due to the crash.

Green's next of kin has been notified.

Piedmont Northern Railway owns the railroad tracks, which are now bent.

