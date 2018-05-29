One killed in crash on Gaston County railroad tracks

One person was killed in a crash in Gaston County Tuesday morning.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on Hickory Grove Road in Stanley near McAdenville, where a vehicle crashed onto the railroad tracks. Troopers say calls on the crash came in around 8:50 a.m., but they believe the crash happened around 2:30-3 a.m. A passerby reportedly noticed tracks along the grass and slowed down.

One person was pronounced dead on scene, troopers say.

Speed, alcohol, and drugs appear to be the cause, according to troopers. It's estimated the vehicle was traveling 60 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

Hickory Grove Road is shut down in both directions near Pepper Lane due to the crash, according to the NCDOT. The road is expected to reopen around 11:30 a.m.

The name of the person killed has not been released. The person's next of kin is being notified.

Piedmont Northern Railway owns the railroad tracks, which are now bent.

