Gaston County road shut down after driver crashes onto railroad tracks

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a crash in Gaston County Tuesday morning.

According to Gaston County Communications, the wreck happened on Hickory Grove Road in Stanley near McAdenville. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a vehicle had crashed onto railroad tracks.

Hickory Grove Road is shut down in both directions near Pepper Lane due to the crash, according to the NCDOT. The road is expected to reopen around 11:30 a.m.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said they received a call about a car versus a tree.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

