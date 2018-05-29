Underage UNC Charlotte student who fell from party bus had been drinking, report says

CHARLOTTE, NC (Jane Wester/Charlotte Observer) - The UNC Charlotte student who died after falling from a party bus on her way to uptown on May 1 had been drinking, according to a toxicology report released Tuesday by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Polly Rogers, 20, had a blood alcohol content of .19, the report states. While Rogers was not driving at the time, that's more than double the legal limit for driving in North Carolina.

Shortly after the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said some of the other people on the bus had been drinking but did not say whether Rogers had consumed alcohol.

Rogers was studying special education at UNC Charlotte, and she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, the university said. She grew up in Charlotte and graduated from Myers Park High School, according to her obituary.

Multiple investigations into the crash are ongoing.

UNC Charlotte's chapter of Kappa Sigma fraternity was suspended after Rogers was killed, pending an investigation into her death. Members of the fraternity reportedly rented the bus.

Nearly a week after Rogers was killed, the owner of Charlotte Party Charter was cited by police, who found the bus was not insured and had a fake license plate. The company owner, Victor Rabb, turned the bus over to the N.C. State Highway Patrol for further investigation.