Underage UNC Charlotte student who fell from party bus had been drinking, report says

According to Gaston County Communications, the wreck happened on Hickory Grove Road in Stanley.More >>
According to Gaston County Communications, the wreck happened on Hickory Grove Road in Stanley.More >>
Salisbury Police went door to door on Tuesday morning to try and gather new information in the homicide case involving Michael Duren Faulk.More >>
Salisbury Police went door to door on Tuesday morning to try and gather new information in the homicide case involving Michael Duren Faulk.More >>
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on NC-16 northbound near Vashti Road.More >>
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on NC-16 northbound near Vashti Road.More >>
Polly Rogers, 20, had a blood alcohol content of .19, the report states. While Rogers was not driving at the time, that's more than double the legal limit for driving in North Carolina.More >>
Polly Rogers, 20, had a blood alcohol content of .19, the report states. While Rogers was not driving at the time, that's more than double the legal limit for driving in North Carolina.More >>
“God was there that day.”More >>
“God was there that day.”More >>