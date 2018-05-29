Small Business Center at RCCC named 'Center of Excellence'

From RCCC: The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Small Business Center (SBC), which helps new and existing small businesses, was recently recognized as a Center of Excellence.

The award, presented annually by the North Carolina Community College Small Business Center Network, honors Small Business Centers and center directors for achievements in innovation, service, collaboration and business impact. The Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center received the award in the “Business Success Story—Overcoming Challenges” category.

“We are thrilled with the great work our Small Business Center is doing to help entrepreneurs. These brave individuals develop innovative solutions to problems and have a tenacity to keep working,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus.

“The Small Business Center at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College provides business resources in Concord, Kannapolis, Salisbury and surrounding towns. Whether starting a small business or growing an existing business, the Small Business Center can aid in developing a plan of action for lasting success,” said Barbara Hall, director of the College’s Small Business Center. “Our goal is simple – to provide high-quality small business education and relevant, comprehensive assistance to you.”

Rowan-Cabarrus was one of eight Center of Excellence Award recipients. Small Business Center Director Barbara Hall was recognized for helping a client overcome numerous personal obstacles to start a construction staffing business. Using her previous work experience, Hall guided her through the business startup process, and helped her gain assistance with marketing, accounting, certification and making construction contacts.

“When I met Ms. Hall, my life was a total wreck. I had just come out of a terrible divorce, didn’t have a job, and it was hard for me to keep food on the table,” said the individual featured in the award submission. “There are no words that can ever say enough for all that Ms. Hall has done for me.”

The Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center can also help individuals access data on hundreds of industries, information needed to make marketing decisions or to write a business plan. A small business counselor can help find information about consumer preferences, use of social media in the industry, profit margins and much more. Those interested can make a free, one-on-one counseling appointment today at www.rccc.edu/sbc.

“We’re very proud of these outstanding small-business center directors and the success of their programs,” said Jennifer Haygood, chief of staff of the NC Community College System. “They make a significant difference in their local communities, helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams of starting businesses. The small-business centers, located at all 58 community colleges, are key factors in North Carolina’s economic development efforts, creating more than 683 small businesses in 2016-17 and creating and retaining 3,837 jobs. We applaud each of them for the significant impact they make each and every day.”

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.