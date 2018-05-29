FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Depression Alberto bringing plenty of rain to the Carolinas

First Alert Day

More Wet Weather

Flash Flood Watch

Subtropical Depression Alberto is bringing plenty of rain from the Gulf Coast all the way up through the Mid-Atlantic region as it makes progress to the north from Alabama. For us in the Carolinas, rain is likely for the next few days.

The good news is that it won't be raining continually. The bad news is that the atmosphere is holding so much water, that if any storms set up over you, it will likely produce a lot of rain, perhaps in a short period of time.

Some spots have seen several inches of rain over the past few days. If you're in that category, it won't take much to cause flash flooding. That's why a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until Wednesday at 8 a.m. Farther north and east, the watch goes until 8 a.m. Thursday.

The rest of the mid-week period will remain unsettled as what's left of Alberto continues to drift north. We'll still have a chance for showers or a thunderstorm each day with highs in the mid 80s through Thursday.

Rain chances drop off in a big way closer to the weekend, but by then temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees Friday and Saturday.

Stay dry and stay safe!



- Meteorologist Al Conklin

