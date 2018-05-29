Power outage affecting thousands of Cleveland County residents

A power outage is affecting over 1,000 Cleveland County residents Tuesday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outage is affecting over 1,400 people who along South Lafayette Street and South Post Road in Shelby. The outages were first reported just before 2 a.m.

Duke Energy said the outage was caused by fallen tree limbs that damaged equipment.

Power is expected to be restored around 8 a.m.

