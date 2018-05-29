Driver crashes into utility pole, knocks down power lines in Sou - | WBTV Charlotte

Driver crashes into utility pole, knocks down power lines in South End

(WBTV graphic) (WBTV graphic)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A driver crashed into a utility pole in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, knocking down power lines in the area. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the single-vehicle wreck happened on South Boulevard at East Tremont Avenue in South End around 4 a.m.

It is unclear whether the driver was injured. 

There's no word on when the road will reopen. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly