Driver crashes into utility pole, knocks down power lines in South End

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outage is affecting over 1,400 people who along South Lafayette Street and South Post Road in Shelby. The outages were first reported just before 2 a.m.More >>
According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outage is affecting over 1,400 people who along South Lafayette Street and South Post Road in Shelby. The outages were first reported just before 2 a.m.More >>
It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a home in Huntersville caught fire Tuesday morning.More >>
It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a home in Huntersville caught fire Tuesday morning.More >>
The fallen tree has several lanes on Queens Road at Providence Road closed.More >>
The fallen tree has several lanes on Queens Road at Providence Road closed.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the single-vehicle wreck happened on South Boulevard at East Tremont Avenue in South End around 4 a.m.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the single-vehicle wreck happened on South Boulevard at East Tremont Avenue in South End around 4 a.m.More >>
Early Johnson is hoping an autopsy will reveal how his 19-year-old son, James Hampton, died Saturday evening. Hampton was playing in a basketball tournament in Virginia this past weekend.More >>
Early Johnson is hoping an autopsy will reveal how his 19-year-old son, James Hampton, died Saturday evening. Hampton was playing in a basketball tournament in Virginia this past weekend.More >>