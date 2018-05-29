Crews respond to house fire in Huntersville - | WBTV Charlotte

Crews respond to house fire in Huntersville

Micah Smith | WBTV Micah Smith | WBTV
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was hurt when a home in Huntersville caught fire Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at a home on Knox Run Road around 4 a.m. 

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the blaze could be seen on the front porch of the home and inside the home. 

Multiple crews are at the scene. Firefighters said a neighbor called 911. Crews were able to control the fire within 30 minutes. 

There's no word on what caused the fire. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly