Crews respond to house fire in Huntersville

No one was hurt when a home in Huntersville caught fire Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at a home on Knox Run Road around 4 a.m.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the blaze could be seen on the front porch of the home and inside the home.

*Knox Run Road Update* Cornelius Engine 4 on scene with fire showing on the front porch and inside the home, upgrading to a working fire. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 29, 2018

Multiple crews are at the scene. Firefighters said a neighbor called 911. Crews were able to control the fire within 30 minutes.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

