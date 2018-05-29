FIRST ALERT DAY TODAY!

It's Tuesday, 29 May 2018.

More heavy rain expected in our area…and Alberto is hammering the Florida area as it moves slowly inland. Only WBTV has your certified most accurate forecast. Meteorologist Al Conklin will be here to tell us what we can expect today and into the week.

Rain over the past two weeks continues to create dangerous conditions on the waters across the Carolinas. Our Caroline Hicks will be LIVE with that story…as well as information on what boaters need to know to stay safe.

We’re also keeping an eye on the potential for more flooding in the mountains.

During Monday's heavy rain…tragedy striking, as a Greenville, South Carolina TV news anchor and photographer were killed when a tree fell on their vehicle in Polk County, west of Mecklenburg County.

One of Charlotte’s most popular parks is closing several sections for a year as construction is going to be taking place. Micah Smith will be LIVE from Park Road Park with the details.

A teenager died in a crash in southwest Charlotte that left his father badly hurt.

GOP lawmakers in Raleigh have released details of the new budget plan they plan to introduce this week. There’s much controversy over the budget. Many legislators say they haven’t had any opportunity to offer any input on the budget. And it’s also being criticized by Governor Roy Cooper.

Starbucks stores across the country will close this afternoon for company-wide diversity training.

