Young mother of five in Cleveland County loses her battle

Chasity -- only 30 years old -- was diagnosed with small cell neuroendocrine carcinoma back in December. She'd married her high school sweetheart. Josh is now responsible for their five children, Gavin, Corbin, Alayna, Lydia and Ian. All are under the age of nine.

"She was my crutch to lean on when I was down,” wrote a friend.

"My heart is broken for myself but for her I will try to be joyful," wrote her sister.

"Yes, Chasity's time here was too short but that girl packed a whole lot of loving into what she had here," emailed someone else.

Multiple people say Chasity kept her smile and humor in her last days and continued to grow in her faith, and that's what she wanted for everyone around her as well.

There was a 3 p.m. service Monday at Sandy Run Baptist Church. Someone emailed to say they'd printed out the many comments from our past post about her so her children could grow up and read the impact their mom made. I like that.

You just never know how things might happen... it is obvious many hearts are broken. Hopefully her family and friends know Chasity's influence and love is extending many places.



