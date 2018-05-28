News anchor, photojournalist killed when tree falls on SUV in NC

POLK COUNTY, NC (WYFF) — WYFF News 4 anchor Mike McCormick and WYFF News 4 photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer died Monday when a tree fell on their SUV.

The accident happened on Highway 176 in Polk County while they were covering the rain impact in that area.

Mike joined WYFF News 4 in April 2007 as a reporter in the Spartanburg newsroom. In 2014, he was also named anchor of WYFF News 4 on Sundays at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Mike graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in broadcast journalism and theatre arts. He had two dogs, both adopted from the Spartanburg Humane Society. When Mike was not reporting or anchoring the news, you would find him in the kitchen. He loved using local, fresh ingredients from the Hub City Farmers’ Market.

Aaron was the photographer in the Spartanburg bureau.

Aaron shot news for more than a decade in our region. He is originally from Tazewell, Virginia and graduated from Radford University with a degree in broadcast video communications. He was an avid baseball fan.

Aaron loved traditional country music- including Keith Whitley, Randy Travis and Alabama, just to name a few.

All of us at WYFF News 4 are grieving. We are a family and we thank you, our extended family, for your comfort as we mourn and as we seek to comfort the families of Mike and Aaron.