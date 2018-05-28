Knights win series finale against Indianapolis Monday

A lot of people showed up at BB&T Ballpark Monday afternoon for some baseball. The Charlotte Knights were hosting Indianapolis on Memorial Day in the finale of their four-game series and the end of the Knights eight-game homestand.

Michael Kopech was on the mound for the Knights and the White Sox top pitching prospect looked good in the first inning as he sat down the Indians in order, including a strikeout to end the frame.

But in the 2nd inning, Kevin Kramer shook up Kopech with a massive home run to take a 1-0 lead. The Knights stormed back with four runs in the bottom of the 2nd.

The big hit turned in by Eddy Alvarez, who came up with a triple with the bases loaded plating three runs. From there, Kopech would settle down. He went six innings and gave up two runs on three hits striking out 7.

The Knights would win the series finale 7-5.

