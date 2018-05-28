Person seriously injured in crash on Brookshire Fwy in north Charlotte

One person was injured in a crash in north Charlotte Monday evening.

The wreck happened just before 5:30 p.m. on W. Brookshire Freeway near Beatties Ford Road. Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

At the scene, it appeared a single vehicle went into the grass median and struck a tree.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

