NC foothills, mountains bracing for possible flooding from Alberto

Just ten days after heavy rain caused major flood damage to roads and homes along the Johns River and Wilson Creek in Caldwell County, forecasters say it could happen again.

As Subtropical Storm Alberto makes its way inland, bands of heavy rain are expected to impact the foothills and mountains over the next two days. River and creek levels are up slightly from where they should be, but officials say if rain falls as forecasters predict, that those levels could be up a couple of feet or more by Tuesday evening.

Officials are advising people to pay close attention to the weather and make sure they have a way to get to higher ground, if necessary.

Kayakers Out in the pouring rain on Wilson Creek today. And watching water levels closely. This is an area that could very well be flooding this time Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/w9CVMA7Jtz — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) May 28, 2018

Meanwhile several kayakers took advantage of the fast water on Wilson Creek Monday afternoon, but also warned others to make sure they are prepared if they come up to try it themselves.

“Know your limitations and the limitations of your equipment and know how to use that equipment properly,” said Patrick Pugh.

