Firefighters battle blaze after Concord home catches fire

Firefighters responded after a house caught fire in Concord Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Pine Grove Church Road. The Harrisburg Fire Department said heavy flames were coming from the single-story home when they arrived.

The department tweeted photos of the flames and said that multiple agencies were assisting.

*Update* Pine Grove Church Rd, 1 stry dwelling heavy fire throughout, all hands currently working, adding Robinson Vfd. pic.twitter.com/18o22yBUMc — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) May 28, 2018

There is no word if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

