Firefighters battle blaze after Concord home catches fire

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) -

Firefighters responded after a house caught fire in Concord Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Pine Grove Church Road. The Harrisburg Fire Department said heavy flames were coming from the single-story home when they arrived.

The department tweeted photos of the flames and said that multiple agencies were assisting.

There is no word if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

