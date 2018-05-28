Sheriff: Man fired shots at deputies, barricaded himself in home in Catawba Co.

SWAT teams were called after a man reportedly fired shots at deputies then barricaded himself inside a home in Catawba County.

The incident happened on the 8000 block of W. Hwy 10 north of Vale. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a man fired shots at deputies and that no one was injured but did not give further details.

The sheriff said the STAR Team had been called to the scene.

No names or possible motives have been released.

