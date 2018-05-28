Sheriff: Man fired a shot, barricaded himself in home in Catawba Co.

SWAT teams were called after a man reportedly fired shots inside a home and then barricaded himself inside a home in Catawba County Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 8000 block of W. Hwy 10 north of Vale. Officials on the scene told WBTV that a husband and wife got into an argument Sunday night. The husband then fired a shot inside the home but no one was injured.

Officials say the wife and two kids left the home where SWAT later arrived after being called to the scene. A sheriff said the STAR Team had been called to the scene.

Curtis Douglas Lail was charged with attempted murder

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.