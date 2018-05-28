Son killed, father injured in southwest Charlotte crash

A teenager was killed and his father was seriously injured in a crash in southwest Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened just before 2 p.m. on southbound Interstate 77 at Westinghouse Boulevard. Troopers said a witness told them the driver, identified as 46-year-old Richard Freeman, was driving at a high rate of speed when he ran off the left shoulder of the highway, over-corrected and lost control.

The vehicle then went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, road signs, and a tree.

Troopers say 17-year-old Justice Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene. Richard Freeman was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators say both father and son were wearing seat belts.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.