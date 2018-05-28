One dead, one injured in southwest Charlotte crash

One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a crash in southwest Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 2 p.m. on Interstate 77 southbound at Westinghouse Boulevard. Two lanes of I-77 were closed at the scene.

One person was pronounced dead on scene, according to Medic. A second person involved went to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition.

There's no word on what caused the crash or on how many vehicles were involved.

No names have been released.

