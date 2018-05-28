Dozens of crews clean Charlotte Motor Speedway after Coca-Cola 600

Dozens of crews spent hours cleaning up the Charlotte Motor Speedway the day after the Coca-Cola 600.

Speedway employees said the entire cleanup process takes four days, with an average of 150 people cleaning at any given time - rain or shine - nearly around the clock in three shifts.

The landfill behind the speedway takes all the garbage but some workers say not everything they find is trash. “You’d be surprised at the things we find,” Lennis McCray, who is an operations employee with the Charlotte Motor Speedway, said.

“You’ll find chairs, couches, rugs, phones, everything. You find it all out here," McCray said. "One year, one guy brought his whole kitchen out here after he had remodeled it and they leave stuff like that.”

According to officials, employees usually find approximately two dozen cell phones and nearly 50 sets of keys during the cleanup process.

McCray said the cleanup process will wrap up on Wednesday or Thursday.

While many campers packed up and left the speedway on Monday, several stayed. McCray said they will continue to clean until last of the RV’s head home.

