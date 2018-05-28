Flash Flood Watch in effect as Alberto shoves moisture into Carolinas

Update: 1 p.m.

First Alert Day: Memorial Day and Tuesday

Tracking Subtropical Storm Alberto

Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8 a.m. Wed

At 1 p.m. Monday, Sub Tropical Storm Alberto was making landfall around Panama City, Florida. It’s the circulation around this low that will continue to feed moisture into the Carolinas the next couple of day. Chances for rain (heavy at times) and thunderstorms will be elevated, especially during the day on Tuesday as Alberto track up into Alabama and Georgia.

The ground here in the WBTV viewing area is already saturated because of recent heavy rains. Additional accumulating rainfall poses a flash flooding threat and even a landslide threat into the North Carolina High Country. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued, and remains in effect until Wed morning at 8 a.m.

Alberto trek northward will progress slowly over the next several days. And shower and thunderstorm chances will remain elevated through at least Thursday. However, Wed and Thu look to most active into the later afternoon and early evening hours, along typical convective daytime heating parameters.

The model consensus does have us drying out as we head into the weekend. Rain chance will be much lower Saturday and Sunday... in the 30% to 20% range respectively for both weekend days.

Enjoy your Memorial Day! And stay safe.

- Meteorologist Chris Larson

Monday, May 28 7 a.m.

First Alert Day: Memorial Day

Tracking Subtropical Storm Alberto

Flash Flood Watch in effect

It's a rainy start to your Memorial Day. Subtropical Storm Alberto is shoving moisture into the Carolinas and the rain will be heavy at times all the way through the lunch hour.

We may see a few breaks in the steady rain around 1 p.m. but that will be just the spark we need to get thunderstorms to fire Monday afternoon and evening. Some of these by reach severe criteria.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of the WBTV viewing area. As Alberto tracks northward, we will be unsettled all week and could pick up a few more inches of rain by the time all is said and done. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, with high humidity.

Have a good Memorial Day! Thank you to all who have served our country. We may never quite understand how much you sacrificed but we appreciate you and the freedom we have because of you.

- Meteorologist Chris Larson

