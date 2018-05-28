FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch in effect as Subtropical Storm Alberto shoves moisture into Carolinas

First Alert Day: Memorial Day

Tracking Subtropical Storm Alberto

Flash Flood Watch in effect

It's a rainy start to your Memorial Day. Subtropical Storm Alberto is shoving moisture into the Carolinas and the rain will be heavy at times all the way through the lunch hour.

We may see a few breaks in the steady rain around 1 p.m. but that will be just the spark we need to get thunderstorms to fire Monday afternoon and evening. Some of these by reach severe criteria.

PREVIOUS: FIRST ALERT: First Alert Day for a wet Memorial Day

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of the WBTV viewing area. As Alberto tracks northward, we will be unsettled all week and could pick up a few more inches of rain by the time all is said and done. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, with high humidity.

Have a good Memorial Day! Thank you to all who have served our country. We may never quite understand how much you sacrificed but we appreciate you and the freedom we have because of you.

- Meteorologist Chris Larson

