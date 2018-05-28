Man fatally shot in driveway of Salisbury home

A man was killed in a shooting in Rowan County Monday morning.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, 44-year-old Michael Duren Faulk was fatally shot around 2 a.m. in the driveway of a home on North Shaver Street in Salisbury. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No other details were released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.