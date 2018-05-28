Power outage affecting over 1,500 south Charlotte residents

A power outage is affecting over 1,500 south Charlotte residents Monday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outage is affecting thousands of people who live in the Elizabeth and Chantilly neighborhoods. The outage was first reported around 5:18 a.m.

Duke Energy says several low hanging tree limbs hit the power lines, causing the outage. No trees or poles are down.

Power is expected to be restored around 8 a.m.

