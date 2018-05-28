Driver flees after crashing in east Charlotte, police say - | WBTV Charlotte

Driver flees after crashing in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A driver reportedly ran away after crashing in east Charlotte Monday morning. 

The single-vehicle crash happened on Bancroft Street. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the driver fled from the scene after their his or her overturned. The crash blocked off a lane for some time. 

No other details were released. 

