Charlotte area events being held to commemorate Memorial Day

The rain will probably impact your plans for Memorial Day but there are several events happening around Charlotte to honor our fallen service members.

Dozens of events are being held across the area and it is a chance to focus on what the day is about.

In Mooresville, a Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Field of Flags off of Joe Knox road at 10 a.m. Volunteers put up 500 flags this weekend each with the name of fallen soldier or first responder.

The ceremony will last an hour and it is open to the public.

In Charlotte, Sharon Memorial Park will host its annual Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to anyone.

Finally, there is a service in Huntersville at Veterans Park at 11 a.m. Organizers of these events hope people will spend at least some of their day at one of these ceremonies.

