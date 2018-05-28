Police: Man seriously injured, stabbed at park in south Charlott - | WBTV Charlotte

Police: Man seriously injured, stabbed at park in south Charlotte

(WBTV graphic) (WBTV graphic)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in south Charlotte Sunday night. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the man was stabbed on a ball field at a park on Beale Street around 10:17 p.m. He then reportedly drove himself to Colgate Circle where he then called 911, officers said. 

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries. 

It is unclear whether the victim knew his alleged stabber. 

No other details were released. 

