Police: Man seriously injured, stabbed at park in south Charlotte

A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in south Charlotte Sunday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the man was stabbed on a ball field at a park on Beale Street around 10:17 p.m. He then reportedly drove himself to Colgate Circle where he then called 911, officers said.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear whether the victim knew his alleged stabber.

No other details were released.

