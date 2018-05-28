Gaston County community gathers to uplift family after man plows into restaurant

It’s been one week since a Gaston County town was shaken after a tragedy in Bessemer City.

Last Sunday, police say, Roger Self intentionally drove his car into the Surf and Turf Lodge on North 14th Street, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law, plus injuring several other family members.

Roger Self's daughter, Katelyn Self and his daughter-in-law, Amanda Self, were both killed in the incident. Katelyn Self was a deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office and Amanda Self worked as an ER nurse at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

Amanda Self was the wife of Roger Self’s son, Gaston County Police Officer Josh Self. Josh Self was injured and is in critical but stable condition. On Monday, the family's pastor said Josh Self's condition was "improving."

The incident not only affected the Self family or those who run the restaurant, but also affected many in the community who were very close to the family.

It’s been an emotional week for the entire community and now folks are taking steps towards healing.

It’s time to get back to some level of normal and the an event held at Dallas Park on Sunday to uplift the Self family couldn't have come at a better time. With bounce houses for the kids, food and more, it was a time to let loose, relax and have fun.

The event was put on by Venture Church - the church home for the Self family. Pastor Austin Rammell took time during Sunday’s morning church service to thank the church for wrapping their arms around this family.

"So let's just remember, these spears are big and you guys are stepping up to engage people in every one of those spears … just to put your arm around them and walk with them," Rammell said. "And it's so awesome to see how you're doing that. It makes me excited to get to pastor this church."

