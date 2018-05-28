Gaston County community gathers to uplift family after man plows into restaurant

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outage is affecting thousands of people who live in Elizabeth and Chantilly neighborhoods. The outage was first reported around 5:18 a.m.More >>
According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outage is affecting thousands of people who live in Elizabeth and Chantilly neighborhoods. The outage was first reported around 5:18 a.m.More >>
Last Sunday, police say, Roger Self intentionally drove his car into the Surf and Turf Lodge on North 14th Street, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law, plus injuring several other family members.More >>
Last Sunday, police say, Roger Self intentionally drove his car into the Surf and Turf Lodge on North 14th Street, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law, plus injuring several other family members.More >>
It's a rainy start to your Memorial Day. Sub Tropical Storm Alberto is shoving moisture into the Carolinas and the rain will be heavy at times all the way through the lunch hour.More >>
It's a rainy start to your Memorial Day. Sub Tropical Storm Alberto is shoving moisture into the Carolinas and the rain will be heavy at times all the way through the lunch hour.More >>
According to the Salisbury Police Department, 44-year-old Michael Duren Faulk was fatally shot around 2 a.m. in the driveway of a home on North Shaver Street in Salisbury.More >>
According to the Salisbury Police Department, 44-year-old Michael Duren Faulk was fatally shot around 2 a.m. in the driveway of a home on North Shaver Street in Salisbury.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the driver fled from the scene after their vehicle overturned. The crash blocked off a lane for some time.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the driver fled from the scene after their vehicle overturned. The crash blocked off a lane for some time.More >>