Driver strikes horses in north Charlotte, causing one to be euthanized

A horse had to be put down after it was struck by a car in north Charlotte Monday morning.

The crash happened in Miranda Road early Monday morning.

According to the driver, he was starting his paper route when he saw two horses in the road. The man attempted to stop but was unable to. He then hit both of the horses, critically injuring one of them, officers said.

The man had initially thought the horses were deers.

The horses' owner said they had reportedly escaped from their pasture when they wandered into the road. She was trying gain control of them before the crash happened, according to the owner.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

