Driver strikes horses in north Charlotte, causing one to be euthanized

The Charlotte Knights hosted the Indianapolis Indians in game three of their four game set to a sellout crowd on Memorial Day weekend at the BB&T Ballpark on Sunday.More >>
The Charlotte Knights hosted the Indianapolis Indians in game three of their four game set to a sellout crowd on Memorial Day weekend at the BB&T Ballpark on Sunday.More >>
The rain will probably impact your plans for Memorial Day but there are several events happening around Charlotte to honor service members who were killed.More >>
The rain will probably impact your plans for Memorial Day but there are several events happening around Charlotte to honor service members who were killed.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the man was stabbed on a ball field at a park on Beale Street. He then reportedly drove himself to Colgate Circle where he called 911, officers said.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the man was stabbed on a ball field at a park on Beale Street. He then reportedly drove himself to Colgate Circle where he called 911, officers said.More >>
According to the driver, he was starting his paper route when he saw two horses in the road. The man attempted to stop but was unable to.More >>
According to the driver, he was starting his paper route when he saw two horses in the road. The man attempted to stop but was unable to.More >>
A First Alert Day has been declared because it will feature the best chance for heavy rain that could affect outdoor plans for a longer period of time.More >>
A First Alert Day has been declared because it will feature the best chance for heavy rain that could affect outdoor plans for a longer period of time.More >>