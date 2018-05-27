Charlotte Knights win a close one against Indianapolis

The Charlotte Knights hosted the Indianapolis Indians in game three of their four game set to a sellout crowd on Memorial Day weekend at the BB&T Ballpark on Sunday.

It was the 9th sellout crowd of the season for the team. Over 10,000 fans attended the baseball game.

Donny Roach pitched six innings walking only one batter giving up just six hits on his way to his 4th victory of the season. Shortstop Eddie Alvarez added three hits and the Knights won 4-3.

The same teams will play at the ball park at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon on Memorial Day as they close out their four game set against Indianapolis and their eight game homestand.

