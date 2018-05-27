Kyle Busch dominates Coca-Cola 600

It’s always special to see the tributes to the military at both races on Memorial Day weekend, the Indy 500 and Coca Cola 600.

But Charlotte Motor Speedway really knows how to put on a show. All branches of the military were represented Sunday at the race track.

Early in the race, Kevin Harvick, who has been red hot winning five of the first 12 races, blew a right front tire on the 83rd lap and popped the wall. It caused enough damage to put him out of the race.

Remember he did not pass pre-qualifying inspection and his crew chief was kicked out of the race track for the weekend.

It was not a good weekend for the number four team.

Kyle Busch was trying to win at the only remaining track he has not checked off his list as he won the first 100 lap segment..In segment two, Jimmie Johnson went down low into Denny Hamlin and spun out collecting Joey Logano but they were all able to continue racing-

All trying to catch Busch who won the second 100 lap stage and the third stage. He also won the last stage to win the race. He led 377 laps, a new CMS record for his 47th career Cup victory...

Busch is now the first driver in NASCAR history to have won at every track that he has started at least one race.

