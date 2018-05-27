NC Governor urges residents to keep close eye on Alberto's heavy rains

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is urging residents in the state to keep a close eye on Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Alberto is expected to transition to a tropical storm later Sunday or Monday, and state public safety officials are making preparations for the potential of heavy amounts of rain in many parts of the state.

"Forecasters are telling us Alberto will bring heavy rain to North Carolina late tonight through the middle of the week," Governor Cooper warned. "With the ground already saturated in many parts of the state, we are urging people to be prepared for possible flash flooding, hazardous road conditions and river flooding."

Much of North Carolina is currently under a Flash Flood Watch through Tuesday morning, including Avery, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell and Rutherford County.

State Emergency Management meteorologists predict rainfall totals to reach two to five inches with locally higher amounts possibly reaching eight inches along the eastern and southern slopes of the mountains over the next few days.

Heavy rain will begin to spread in from the south late Sunday night and continue throughout the day on Monday, especially across eastern North Carolina and the southern mountains.

Heavy rain will continue across western North Carolina on Tuesday with the most intense rain across the mountains coming Tuesday afternoon.

Possible river flooding is anticipated especially for the French Broad, Tuckasegee and Little Tennessee Rivers. Minor flooding is also forecast along the Roanoke River and Cape Fear in Wilmington.

Rainfall could lead to landslides across western North Carolina.

Major wind is not expected for the state, but occasional strong gusts are possible in the mountains Monday through Wednesday.

Western parts of the state that experienced mudslides and localized flooding from heavy rains last weekend are bracing for this next round of weather, including Polk County where one woman lost her life in a mudslide a little more than a week ago.

WBTV issued a First Alert Day for Monday in our viewing area as heavy rain is expected.

