5-year-old girl severely injured in dog attack in Mooresville

A dog attacked a 5-year-old girl, leaving her severely injured in Mooresville Sunday afternoon.

According to the Town of Mooresville, the incident happened in the 100 block of Burke Circle.

Officials responded to reports of a 5-year-old child being attacked by a dog in the area.

When officers arrived, the dog continued to be aggressive and had to be subdued by Mooresville Fire and Police personnel until Iredell County Animal Control arrived to take custody.

The child, who sustained serious injury, was transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center where she is expected to recover.

The Mooresville Police Department, Mooresville Fire and Rescue and Iredell County EMS responded to the incident.

Iredell County Animal Control, who has had prior contact with the dog, is investigating.

No further information was released on this incident.

