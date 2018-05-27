Will Power wins the 102nd Indianapolis 500

Will Power had won just about everything there is to win in his racing forte’ except the Indianapolis 500 but that all changed Sunday when he took the checkered flag at the Brickyard in the 102nd running of the Great American Race.

The Australian, who lives right outside Charlotte, assumed the lead with four laps to go when Oriol Seriva, who was running first at the time, and Jack Harvey, who was running second, both had to enter the pits because they were running out of gas.

Power held off pole winner Ed Carpenter to win his first Indy 500 while his 81-year-old team owner Roger Penske celebrated yet another accomplishment.

Penske was just elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame last week and now has 17 victories in the Indianapolis 500.

Power now has 34 wins in IndyCar which ties him for the lead with Al Unser Jr. on the all-time career list.

