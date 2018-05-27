Rambo, Charlotte sweep reigning MLL champion Machine, 14-12

Behind five goals from Matt Rambo, the Hounds returned to Memorial Stadium and defeated the Ohio Machine, 14-12, extending their unbeaten streak at home to five games.



It wasn't easy though. Charlotte survived a late-game offensive push from the Machine, who outscored the Hounds 5-1 in the fourth quarter. Ohio entered the final stanza trailing 13-7, but a quick goal from Ryan Ambler gave the visiting team life. Peter Baum then capitalized scoring twice on two different power plays and slashed what was once a six goal deficit, to three goals.



With less than three minutes remaining, Rambo scored his fifth goal of the night for the Hounds increasing their lead back to four. The attacker took on two defenders and zipped his shot past opposing goalie Kyle Bernlohr into the far corner of the net. The score reclaimed momentum for the Hounds in the waning minutes before Steven Waldeck gave the home team one final scare.



With less than 90 seconds to go, the defender scored from outside the arc, the only two-point goal of the night. Although Waldeck's goal pulled Ohio within two points, Kevin Massa won the ensuing face off and secured a crucial possession for the Hounds, who ultimately ran out the game clock to preserve the victory.



Stars of the game:



John Haus (Charlotte): Led the Hound with a game-high three assists. The midfielder connected with Rambo, who scored the lone fourth quarter goal to end the Machine's three-score run late.



Kevin Massa (Charlotte): After winning just 10-of-28 face offs the week prior against the Outlaws, Massa won 9-of-16 draws including a crucial face off in the final 90 seconds after Ohio pulled within one goal.



Matt Rambo (Charlotte): Scored a game-high five goals on seven shots and added one assist. With his six points against the Machine, he increased his season total to 26, which now ranks fourth in the league.



Notables:



With the win, the Hounds improved to 4-0 at Memorial Stadium this season. The team's lone loss came on the road at Denver in Week 5.



Charlotte completed the season sweep over the Machine with the 14-12 win. In Week 3, the Hounds defeated Ohio 14-10 at Fortress Obetz. Charlotte now stands at 6-8 in the all-time series.



In his MLL debut, Noah Rak won 8-of-13 face offs.



With a game-high five goals, Rambo now leads the Hounds in goals scored this season at 14.

Press release provided by the Charlotte Hounds