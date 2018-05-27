Cato, Ekra shine in Independence third-consecutive league win

The Charlotte Independence won a third-consecutive league game on Saturday night topping the Richmond Kickers 3-1.

Independence midfielder Cordell Cato scored twice on Yann Ekra assists, and Yann Ekra scored once on a Cordell Cato assist.

In the 14th minute, Yann Ekra gave the Independence an early lead when he scored his second goal in the past three league games. Just before the halftime break, Trinidad and Tobago international midfielder Cordell Cato doubled the Independence's lead. Cato bagged a brace in the 76th minute on a Yann Ekra assist for his team-tying-best fifth goal of the season.

The Kickers pulled back a goal when Richmond forward Brian Shriver scored in the 80th minute for the final score of the game.

The Independence will carry their three-game winning streak in the midst of a four-game road trip next Saturday traveling to Ottawa Fury FC. In the 2018 season opener, the Independence beat Ottawa 4-1 at the Sportsplex at Matthews.

Press release provided by the Charlotte Independence