Union Academy claims their first state title with a 6-1 victory over Franklin Academy

Union Academy scored three goals in six minutes of the first half to jump on top of the defending 1A Champion Franklin Academy 3-0 on their way to a 6-1 victory and their first women’s soccer state championship. The Cardinals tacked on three more goals in the second half to stretch their advantage and cruise to the win.

Caleigh MacKinnon struck not once, but twice, in the 15th minute to put the Cardinals up 2-0. The first goal was assisted by Kelsey Havican and the second by Sarah Brown. MacKinnon struck again to open the scoring in the second half, this goal unassisted, completing her hat trick. MacKinnon was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Kelsey Havican had the other three goals for the Cardinals. She scored unassisted in the 21st minute to make it 3-0. Her other two goals came in the 63rd minute and 77th minute respectively. Her second goal was assisted by Samantha Panek and third goal unassisted.

The lone goal for Franklin Academy came in the 25th minute and breathed life into the Patriot attack, closing the deficit to 3-1. Franklin Acadmey did not draw many more opportunities as Union Academy outshot the Patriots 17-5 on the day with a 12-3 advantage in shots on target.

Franklin Academy finished the season 24-2, they were the champions of the North Central 1A Conference. The Patriots made their third-straight state championship appearance after winning the Eastern Regional for the third time in a row.

Union Academy finished the season 23-1-1, dominating the PAC 7 1A as the league champions. The Cardinals won the Western Regional for the first time in program history, claiming the school’s first state championship in women’s soccer.

Press release provided by the NCHSAA