Chapel Hill stuns Cox Mill 1-0 to claim their second state title

The Chapel Hill Tigers entered the state championship game for the second time in school history having given up only two goals all season. That number did not increase as the Tigers kept a clean sheet in the state finals on their way to the program’s second state championship in a 1-0 win over Cox Mill.

Chapel Hill pushed forward in the 16th minute earning a corner kick. Isabel Leinenweber came forward from her defensive wing position to take the corner and dropped a beautiful out-swinging ball into the box that found the head of Maddie Reiter. Reiter deflected the ball off her head on frame and past the Charger keeper for the lone score of the night to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead and victory.

Cox Mill generated three excellent chances to equalize, one saved by Audrey Calhoun, another, a free kick from 35-yards out, that clanged off the crossbar and out. The Tigers stood firm, allowing only 6 shots on the evening.

Cox Mill finished the season 19-3-2 with a perfect 10-0 record in the South Piedmont 3A Conference where they were the champions. The Chargers made their first state championship appearance after winning the Western Regional Finals for the first time in school history.

Chapel Hill wrapped up the year 19-1-1. The Tigers were 12-1-1 in the Big 8 3A where they were the league champion. The Tigers returned to the state championship game for the first time since they won the title in 2014 by defeating Weddington 2-1 to win the 3A Championship. The Tigers won the Eastern Regional and State Championship for the second time in program history.

Press release provided by the NCHSAA