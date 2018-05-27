Person seriously injured after car accident in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Person seriously injured after car accident in Charlotte

(WBTV graphic) (WBTV graphic)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was seriously injured in a car accident in Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of Lothar Ridge Lane.

Emergency officials said the person was treated for serious injuries and taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

There's no word on what happened in this accident.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly