Dog dies in Charlotte house fire

A dog died when a house caught fire in Charlotte Sunday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened in the 9300 block of Hanworth Trace Drive.

Fire crews said smoke was showing from the two-story house when they arrived.

Update Structure Fire; 9300 block of Hanworth Trace Dr; Station 32 area; two story house with smoke showing upon fire dept. arrival; 23 firefighters controlled fire in less than 10mins; K9 parrished due to the incident; fire under investigation — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 27, 2018

A total of 23 firefighters controlled the fire in less than ten minutes.

The fire is under investigation and there's no word on what caused it.

No people were injured in the fire and no further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.