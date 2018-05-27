Medic: Injuries reported after incident involving aircraft and house in Mint Hill

Emergency officials said injuries were reported after a situation involving an aircraft and a house in Mint Hill Sunday afternoon.

According to Medic, the incident happened in the 9300 block of Morgan Glenn Drive.

Officials say the incident involved an ultralight aircraft.

Medic said the minor injuries were reported in the incident.

There's no word on what happened in the incident, how many people were involved or how the injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story and more details are expected soon.

No further information was released.

