Man arrested after forcing way into home, holding woman hostage in Gaston County

Police arrested a man after he forced his way into a home and held a woman hostage in Gaston County Saturday night.

Police say 48-year-old Scott Warren Flow was arrested and charged with first degree burglary, first degree kidnapping and violation of a domestic violence protective order.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Old Dallas Highway in Dallas around 10 p.m. Saturday night in reference to a hostage situation.

Flow reportedly forced his way into the woman’s home. The woman was then held against her will.

A neighbor was notified and contacted the Gaston County Police.

After numerous attempts to resolve the situation through negotiations, emergency crews got into the home and arrested Flow.

The woman was taken to Atrium Health in Charlotte for treatment. and police say information regarding her injuries will not be released.

The woman's name will not be released due to the nature of the ongoing investigation.

WBTV was on the scene as a heavy police presence was at the home.

Heavy police presence on Old Dallas Road in Dallas. Waiting to hear from police on the situation pic.twitter.com/7yc6oN8uWC — Bria Bell (@BriaBellTV) May 27, 2018

Multiple agencies were seen responding to the situation.

