Heavy police presence reported at situation in Dallas

There was a heavy police presence reported at a situation in Dallas late Saturday night.

The incident was taking place on Old Dallas Road.

Multiple agencies were seen at the situation including NC State Patrol, Gaston County Sheriff deputies and Gaston EMS.

Heavy police presence on Old Dallas Road in Dallas. Waiting to hear from police on the situation pic.twitter.com/7yc6oN8uWC — Bria Bell (@BriaBellTV) May 27, 2018

Police reportedly had the road blocked during the situation.

There's no word on what was happening during the incident or what law enforcement officials were responding to.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.