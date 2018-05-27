Four people injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-77 North in Charlotte

Four people were injured in a crash involving at least seven cars that closed part of I-77 North in Charlotte for an extended period of time Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Interstate 77 northbound between 5th Street and Brookshire Boulevard.

Emergency officials said four people were treated and taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash caused major traffic backup on I-77 North.

The highway has since reopened.

There's no word on what caused the crash or on any charges.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.