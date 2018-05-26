Timor Barrett finishes third in 400m hurdles

The Division Two Track and Field Championships wrapped up Saturday at the Irwin Belk Complex at Johnson C. Smith University and brought great news for one of their own track athletes.

Timor Barrett grabbed All-American honors after he finished third in the 400m hurdles.

The freshman from St. Catherine, Jamaica jumped out to the early lead in the finals and was able to hold on to third place coming to the finish line with a time of 50.85.

It was Johnson C. Smith’s third time hosting the Championships.

