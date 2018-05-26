Men arrested after one killed, multiple shot, including clerk at gas stations in Gastonia

Two men were arrested after multiple people were shot, including a clerk, and one person was killed at gas stations in Gastonia Saturday night.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, 21-year-old Alonte Marqasian Cousar and 27-year-old Andre Lavern Isaac were arrested and charged with first degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the shootings.

Police say they responded to a shooting at the Gray Franklin Express located in the 1000 block of E. Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia around 10 p.m. where a man shot the clerk several times.

The clerk was treated for life-threatening-injuries and transported to CaroMont Health Regional Medical Cente, but the clerk's health status is unknown at this time.

Around 11 p.m., the same suspect traveled to Zula Express located in the 1400 block of East Ozark Avenue and shot two people inside the service station.

One of the people who was shot died, while the other person received life-threatening-injuries and was transported to CaroMont Health Regional Medical Center. That person’s health status is unknown at this time.

No names were released for any of the shooting victims.

Both shootings are currently under investigation.

No further information was released on the shootings.

