Ways to stay safe on the lake this Memorial Day weekend

A lot more people will be out on the water for Memorial Day weekend as it's the unofficial start to boating season.

This means its time to look at a safety checklist emergency and wildlife officials want you to go over to make sure you're safe.

For a lot of people, the start to Memorial weekend begins on the lake.

"Lake life is good life," said Jackson Kennedy.

For Kennedy, the holiday is more personal as he has served time in the Army. He said being on a boat is the best way to celebrate Memorial Day.

"Get out on the lake, have fun and remember those fallen guys."

But before you head out the door, emergency and wildlife officials want you to cover some safety bases for when you're out in the water.

This starts with checking to make sure your boat is properly working and that you have life jackets for everyone that'll be on your boat.

"We've never searched for a victim that was wearing a life jacket," said South Carolina Officer Jeffery Vissage.

Another item on that checklist is to make sure you don't drink and drive while operating a boat.

Wildlife officials will be patrolling waters over the weekend to make sure no one is behind the wheel if they're under the influence.

Fire extinguishers and sirens are a couple more things you should keep handy in case of an emergency.

If you fail to follow the safety regulations, you could be hit with a hefty fine which can reach up to $500.

